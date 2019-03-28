Nancy M. Elsen, 76, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born Sept. 12, 1942, to Donald and Vivian Elsen in La Crosse.

Nancy is survived by daughter, Debra Stellner (Roger McDonald); grandchildren, Mark (Angela) Stellner, Emily (James) Ennis and Tyler Stellner; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Declan Ennis; brothers and sisters, Larry (Judy) Elsen, Ronald (Linda) Elsen, Robert (Miriam Turner) Elsen, Patricia Hermanns, Sandy (Dave) Demorest; and friend, Roberto Murgas; and her dog, Marlo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Daniel and Jamie; and brother, Donald R. Elsen.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at the Chapel of Devotion at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse.

For online condolences go to www.schumacher-kish.com.

