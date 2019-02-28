Nancy Ruth Volden, 92, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System.
She was born in La Crosse, to Albert and Meta (Bay) Klum. She later married James Volden and he preceded her in death Jan. 25, 1973.
Nancy worked along side her husband up until his passing, at a Coffee Vending Service that they owned and operated together. In her later years Nancy worked at Gundersen Lutheran in the admittance dept. for 10 years, eventually retiring in 1990. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking.
She is survived by her two children, Kimberly (Frank) Dravis of Stoddard and Helge (Sheryl) Volden of Annandale, Va.; two grandchildren, Danya and Drew Dravis; and a brother, Vernon (Betty) Klum of La Crosse.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a brother, Robert.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street. Pastor Silas Schmitzer will officiate and burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Stoddard.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Jamie at Brookdale Senior Living and the staff who attended to Nancy at Gundersen during her final hours. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
