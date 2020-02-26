CASHTON — Norma E. (Hoffman) Nichols, 94, of Cashton passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born July 12, 1925, to Roy and Aletta (Erickson) Dinger in rural Cashton, Cannon Valley, Wis.

After graduation from high school Norma attended La Crosse School of Beauty and began working at Doerflinger’s Beauty Salon in La Crosse. It was while she was working in La Crosse, that she met a handsome Merchant Marine. This blind date led to more dates and March 16, 1948, Norma and Jack Hoffman were married. They made their home in La Crosse until 1955, when they moved to Onalaska. In the summer of 1969, she and Jack moved to Cashton, where they purchased a tavern that they named Jack and Norma’s Home Tavern.

Norma loved people and visiting with family. She also was very good at making a stranger feel like she knew them all of their life. Norma was very active in the communities in which she lived. Being a Boy Scout leader, lifelong member of Portland Lutheran Church and Bible school teacher were a few of her favorite pastimes. Norma would joke that she could go from teaching Sunday school to bartending all in the same day.

Her husband, Jack, passed away Nov. 11, 1980. Several years later she and Jack’s dear friend, Doug Nichols, reconnected and were married September of 1990.

