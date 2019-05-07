PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Norma J. Sokolik, 64, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse.
She was born Nov. 5, 1954, to Richard and Pearl (Warren) Togerson in La Crosse. Norma was the youngest of 11 siblings. She graduated from Holmen High School. She was united in marriage with Robert W. Sokolik Oct. 17, 1992, in La Crosse. Norma worked for over 20 years for Lori Knapp in Prairie du Chien. She liked travel, sewing and puzzles.
Norma is survived by her husband, Robert W. Sokolik of Prairie du Chien.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; son, Matthew R. Togerson; and five siblings.
A celebration of life and lunch with be held from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Dive Bar in La Crosse, 1920 Ward Ave.
