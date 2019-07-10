WEST SALEM — Orin A. Nyseth, 98, of West Salem passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, W6016 Hwy W., Holmen. Sister Becky Swanson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem, and from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
