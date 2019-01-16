Patricia “Pat” A. Jenks, 79, of La Crosse died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Care Center.
She was born in La Crosse, March 3, 1939, to Herman and Anna (Ickert) Bernd. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Mount Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 1411 16th St. S. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. She will be laid to rest in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. To read Pat’s entire obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
