Patricia L. Hunter, 87, of La Crosse passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Viroqua.
Patricia is survived by her children, Vincent Boero, Debbie Pfaff and Nancy Boero; her brother, Tom Lien; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hunter; mother, Esther Lien; son, Rick; daughter, Carol Jean; and grandson, Paul.
In accordance to Patricia’s wish, she will be cremated and no service will be held. She will be laid to rest in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
