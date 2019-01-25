HOLMEN — Patricia L. Winchester, 85, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Delbert Malin will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Monday at the church. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
