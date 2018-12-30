ONALASKA — Patricia A. Zumach, 77, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Fr. Larry Berger will officiate. Visitations will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska and also one hour prior to the Mass Thursday at the church. A full obituary may be seen at www.couleecremation.com. The family would like to thank the care providers at Mayo Clinic, especially Dr. Deyo, nurses, Katie, Katie and Ben, as well as Kristine Brueggen.
