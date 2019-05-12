Pauline H. (Raaum) Miller, 87, of La Crosse, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Bethany Riverside Care Center, La Crosse. Pauline was born in Viroqua, May 23, 1931. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1949. She married Richard G. Miller April 11, 1953.
Entombment will be held in Barre Mills Cemetery on Cty. Road OA, in Barre Mills. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. June 1, at the Moose Lodge, 1836 Ward Ave., La Crosse.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.