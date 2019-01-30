VIROQUA/LA CROSSE — Pete Ellis Fish, 82, of Viroqua, formerly of La Crosse passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Bland Bekkedal Hospice Center. He worked at G. Heileman Brewery for 33 years, until his retirement. A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S, Cherry St., La Farge, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.