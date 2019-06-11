SPARTA — Phillip Randall “Randy” Harris, 71, passed away peacefully with his family at his side from complications of leukemia Sunday, March 31, 2019.
A celebration of life, per Dad’s request, will begin at 3 p.m. June 15 at the River Run Golf Course in Sparta, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 set to take place at 4 pm. The family requests that no flowers be brought and, per Dad’s wishes, that we have a few beers and a song in his honor, that we share good memories of him, and that we enjoy each other’s company.
