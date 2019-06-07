VIROQUA — Ralph R. Schedivy, 90, of Viroqua died Tuesday June 4, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Mary’s Annunciation Catholic Church in Viroqua. Visitations for Ralph will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday June 9, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home or one hour prior to Mass Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.
To view the entire obit or leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving the Family. 608-637-2100.
