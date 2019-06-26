ONALASKA — Raymond J. Feyen, 96, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019. in his home. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation being held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Deacon Robert Zietlow will officiate. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
