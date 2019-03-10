Reddiece A. Semb, 91, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center.
She was born Jan. 5, 1928, in La Crosse, to Mynard and Irene Stavlo. Reddiece married Edward Semb June 2, 1951, in La Crosse. She had done office and clerical work for many years and enjoyed reading and golfing.
She is survived by her husband Ed; five sons, Mark (Pam), Mike (Gail), Jeff (Susan), Brian and Gary (Missy); seven grandchildren, Aaron, Lindsay Meeusen, Christopher, Collin, Connor, Annie and Katie “Kit”; four great-grandchildren, Haileigh and Harper Meeusen and Camden and Isaiah Semb; and a sister, Helen Cole. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, William and Robert Stavlo; and one sister, Elizabeth Ostreng.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Sister Kathy Stuttgen will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.