Richard D. Hauser, 63, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Gundersen Health System. Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family from 3 p.m. until time of service. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full obituary will follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.