Richard D. Hauser, 63, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Gundersen Health System.
Rich was born in La Crosse, to James and Joan (Benson) Hauser March 31, 1955. He graduated from Logan High School in 1973. Shortly thereafter, in 1974, he was hired at Trane Company, where he worked until his retirement in March of 2015. His last years of work were spent as Shop Committee Chairman for Lodge 21. It was very important to him to be able to represent his co-workers in that way.
On June 16, 1979, Rich married his wife, Sue (Blackman) Hauser. They made their home on French Island, where they raised two sons, Mike and Tony.
Rich’s interests included sports of any kind, both as a participant and a spectator. He was particularly interested in anything his sons were enjoying, from high school sports to golf, disc golf and fantasy football. He also enjoyed playing cards, taking road trips, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with family and friends. A special project of Rich’s included using the jigsaw puzzles to wallpaper the downstairs family room. A legacy now being carried on by his children.
Rich is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Michael (Caitlyn) and Anthony (Rachel); his mother, Joan Hauser; brothers, Bill (Lisa) and Brian (Debbie); sister, Sallie Schroeder (Tim); sister-in-law, Sharon Hauser; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, James; brothers, Clayton and Ron; nephew, Cole; and father-in-law, Ed Blackman.
The memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Friends may visit the family from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at a later date.
One of Rich’s passions for the last 20 years, has been his work as the caretaker for the Hauser Family Cemetery. To honor that passion, in lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be used to install a well at the cemetery unless specified otherwise. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com.
