ONALASKA — Richard R. Hohmann, 66, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in his home. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A full obituary may be found and online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.