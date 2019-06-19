BROWNSVILLE/MABEL, Minn. — Robert Bacon, 93, of Brownsville, formerly of Mabel passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Hesper Lutheran Church, Hesper, Iowa. The Rev. Matt Larson will officiate and burial with military honors will be at Hesper Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday morning before the service at the church.
Mengis Funeral Home, Mabel is serving the family. A full obituary can be viewed at mengisfuneralhome.com.
