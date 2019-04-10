Robert “Bob” Larkin, 90, of La Crosse died Friday, April 5, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.
He was born Nov. 14, 1928, to Allie and Irene (Schmidt) Larkin. He graduated from Aquinas High School and 1947, and attended Loras College. He served in the 1st and 2nd Amor Division at Fort Hood, Texas, from 1950 to 1952. He worked for the City of La Crosse for many years. He married Jeanette Fontaine Jan. 23, 1954, and together they raised four children.
He was an alderman for many years, also instrumental in working on the Northside Policing Center and was president of the GECU Credit Union.
He is survived by Linda Bjorkman of La Crosse, David (Kristine) Larkin of La Crosse, Michael (Deb) Larkin of La Crosse and Carol Greene of La Crosse. He is further survived by nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas (Virginia) Larkin of La Crosse; and one sister, Mary Ellen( Thomas) Prinsen of La Crosse; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jeanette.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with military Honors by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, with private entombment to be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home.
Their family would like to thank Mayo Hospice for the great care they gave Bob.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Hospice and Breast Cancer.
