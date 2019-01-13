Robert Brooks

LEON — Robert ‘Bob’ S. Brooks, of rural Leon passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at his home.
Visitation for Bob will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with a brief prayer service at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Leon Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to Bob’s family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.