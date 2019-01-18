Robert Hendrickson

Robert Francis Hendrickson, 84, passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Somerford Place, Columbia, Md.
Robert was born Sept. 12, 1934, in La Crosse to Howard and Mary Hendrickson. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1956, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a PhD in animal husbandry from Oklahoma State University. He married Norma Reitan, Aug. 6, 1961, with whom he had four children. They divorced in 1990. He worked for the National Institutes of Health as a scientific administrator for the Minority Biomedical Program, retiring after many years of federal service to Florida.
Robert had many passions. He enjoyed canoeing in the Boundary Waters in Minnesota, riding motorcycles and photography. In his retirement he became an accomplished traveler, visiting every continent and over 30 countries.
He is survived by his children, Jill, Nancy, Mark and David; and his grandchildren, Jordan Officer, Tucker Officer, Valerie Matthews, Lillian, Eric and William.
His family will hold a memorial at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the home of his son, David Hendrickson, 10116 Lakeside Court, Ellicott City, Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Worldwildlife.org.
