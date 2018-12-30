Robert “Rob” “Bob” W. Olsen, 57, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, of a massive heart attack while at work in Madison, Wis. In respect to his wishes, no funeral services will be held. There will be a celebration of life Jan. 5, 2019, in Stoughton, Wis. To access the full obituary and for the time and location of the celebration of life, contact fosterfuneralhome.com. Obituaries and tributes, which will be posted Jan. 3 and 4, 2019.
