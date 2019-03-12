Robert Reale

Robert S. Reale, 74, of La Crosse died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Neshonoc Manor, in West Salem.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with burial to be held in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. to the time of services at the Funeral Home Thursday.
A complete obituary will follow.
