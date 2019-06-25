{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Steuck, 88, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in his home.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at church. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent, Minn. Family and friends may also visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at church.

Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert Steuck
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.