Robert Steuck, 88, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in his home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at church. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent, Minn. Family and friends may also visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at church.
Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.
