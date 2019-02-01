SPARTA — Robert “Bob” Edward Lee Zuege, 78, of Sparta died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with Deacon Jo Glasser officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta.
Visitation for Bob will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
