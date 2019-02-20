SPARTA — Roger E. Matson Jr., 49, of Sparta passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, after a long battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held for Roger at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home in Sparta. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. today, Feb. 20, with a Masonic service beginning at 6:30 p.m., and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

