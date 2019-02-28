WOODBURY, Minn. — Roger E. Swigart, 63, of Woodbury passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Surviving are his wife, Laurie; his four children, Matt (Christina) Swigart and their children, Caitlyn, Caleb and Lucy; Jeremy (Jaci) Swigart and their children, Ava, Andrs and Soren; Melissa (Ryan) Lang and their children, Evelyn and Archer and Maria Wilson; his parents, Don and Charlotte Swigart; his three siblings, Gary (Pam) Swigart, Lisa (Randy) Sperry and Susan (David) Teutschmann; his parents-in-law, Rich and Jean Neumann; and nieces and nephews, Tim, Christal and Gavin Swigart, Ben, Greg and Alicia Sperry, James Teutchmann and Hannah Teutschmann Wright.
Roger loved Jesus, loved his wife, children and grandchildren and was loved by all who knew him. His next loves were the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the University of Northwestern-St. Paul. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday March 2, at Hope Church, 7910 15th St. N., Oakdale, Minn., with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
