BELOIT, Wis. — Roger M. Liefke, 73, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, town of Wellington, with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.