TREMPEALEAU — Roger H. Walters, 82, of Trempealeau passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, with memory sharing at 4:30 p.m. in the Gathering Place, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.