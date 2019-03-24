TREMPEALEAU — Roger H. Walters, 82, of Trempealeau passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, with memory sharing at 4:30 p.m. in the Gathering Place, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Roger Walters
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.