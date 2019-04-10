ONALASKA — Ronald “Ron” G. Butzman, 77, of Onalaska passed into the eternal arms of our Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019. Ron was born in La Crosse, Aug. 14, 1941, to Roland and Dorothy (La Fleur) Butzman. He married Judy Kraft at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Aug. 25, 1962.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse. The Rev. Ray Miller will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.