You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald "Ron" G. Butzman
0 comments

Ronald "Ron" G. Butzman

  • 0
Ronald "Ron" G. Butzman

ONALASKA — Ronald “Ron” G. Butzman, 77, of Onalaska passed into the eternal arms of our Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019. Ron was born in La Crosse, Aug. 14, 1941, to Roland and Dorothy (La Fleur) Butzman. He married Judy Kraft at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Aug. 25, 1962.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse. The Rev. Ray Miller will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News