LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Ronald White, 71, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019, in his home with family nearby. A private service will be held. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Memorials are preferred to the Ron and Barb White Softball Scholarship, sent to WSU Foundation-Winona State University. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Print Ads
Jewelry
Other
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.