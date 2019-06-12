LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Ruth Ann Johnson, 76, of La Crescent passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Ravenwood, part of Lakeview Health Center in West Salem.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the time of Mass. A reception will follow the services in the school gymnasium and there will also be an extended celebration of Ruth’s life beginning at about 2:30 p.m. at the Sports Hub in La Crescent.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to the La Crosse County Dementia Care Program. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
