ONALASKA — Ruth Marie Gilbertson (West), 94, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at the Onalaska Care Center, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, May 10, in First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska, with visitation at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jason Stanton will officiate, with burial to be held in Onalaska City Cemetery.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
