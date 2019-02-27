Samantha Lynne Daily, 29, of La Crosse died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She has lost the battle with her addictions and has finally found the peace she has long been searching for. A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, March 1, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. The Rev. Marty Yeager will officiate with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday. To view the obituary and leave a condolence, please visit www.couleecremation.com.

