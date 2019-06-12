ONALASKA — Sandra “Sandy” LaRay Vos, 75 of Onalaska passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019, while surrounded by her family that she loved so much.
She was born July 26, 1943, in Lakefield, Minn., to Carl and Christine (Hinkle) Smith.
She married the love of her life, Gary Lee Vos, Feb. 8, 1964. They had six children, 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy. Sandy loved to cook for her large family and special requests were always accommodated.
She was a mother to many, having been a day care mom and foster parent for over 30 years. To say she had a big heart was an understatement. Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse; 1 Corinthians 13:13. “And now these three remain; faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
In addition to her loving husband, Gary, she is survived by her children, Mark (Alyssa) Vos, Michele Vos, Kris (Kevin) Brown, Pam (Scott) Mitchell, Brad (Christine) Vos, Debbie Vos; 21 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Sharon Johnson; many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Never forget … she loved you all so much.
Sandy is preceded in death by her ,Carl and Christine Smith; one brother, Carl Jr.; and three sisters, Mina Mohns, Mercedes Miklos and Gloria Anderson.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, at River Of Life Church, 1214 County Rd. PH, Onalaska. Pastor Jacob Wallace will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.