Sherry Ann Kish, 80, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Luther High School or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. A complete obituary will follow.
