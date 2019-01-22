Shirley L. Walchak, 92, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born in Rockton, Wis., March 25, 1926, to Maxwell and Hazel (Bloss) Revels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at St. James The Less Catholic Church, La Crosse. The Rev. James Altman will officiate. Burial will follow in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday morning at the church. To read Shirley’s entire obituary, or sign the guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.