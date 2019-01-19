Shirley Mae Pettygrove, 63, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 26, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Andrew Schultz will officiate. She will be laid to rest at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the family to help offset current medical bills. Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.

