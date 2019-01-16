WESTBY — Shirley Mae Trott, 84, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
Funeral services for Shirley will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor John Dumke will officiate with burial to follow at the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. To view the full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby, is serving the family, 608-634-2100.
