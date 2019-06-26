STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Stanley J. Flowerette, 58, of Stevens Point died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Guardian Angels Catholic Parish Church (St. Joseph’s) in Black River Falls. The Rev. Emmanuel Stella Famiyeh will officiate. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial service will also be held in Stevens Point. Watch for those upcoming details on www.ritchayfuneralhome.com or Facebook. In lieu of flowers, his family invites donations to Stevens Point Area Youth Football or Christ the Rock Church in Stevens Point.
