Stephanie Luna

ONALASKA — Stephanie Irmgard Luna, 35, of Onalaska passed away Sunday July 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service Saturday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
