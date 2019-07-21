HOLMEN — Steven H. Smith, 64, of Holmen passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. Father Delbert Malin will be the celebrant. Private family burial will follow. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of loss. To view the entire obituary and leave online condolences for the Smith family visit our website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Print Ads
Jewelry
Other
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.