WEST SALEM — Steven Paul Antone, 70, of West Salem passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at the Tomah VA Hospice Care Unit, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born April 6, 1948, to George and Marion (Young) Antone. On Aug. 4, 1984, he married Debra Cady and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Debra; his sister, Judy (Dean) Hanson of Mindoro; as well as many other friends and loving relatives. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Antone; sister, Helen Krueger; and his parents.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.