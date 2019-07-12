WEST SALEM — Steven “Tabs” L. Tabor, 70, of West Salem passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 North Youlon St., West Salem, with full military rites conducted at 4 p.m. A celebration of Steve’s life will follow the visitation and military rites with a dinner meal hosted by the West Salem American Legion, Berg-Hemker-Olson Post 51 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
