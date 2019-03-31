Stuart G. Warner

It is with great sadness that the family of Stuart G. Warner announces his death Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 75, in rural Chaseburg.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Huxley Cemetery in Newton Valley, rural Viroqua. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. A complete obituary and condolences are at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Chaseburg American Legion Post #202 at 304 Gilbertson St., Chaseburg, Wis., 54621, or the charity of choice.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Stuart G. Warner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.