TOMAH — Sylvia L. Larson, 70, of Tomah passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Serenity Hospice Home in Tomah. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Darin DeFord will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Camp Douglas Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
