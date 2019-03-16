Terance “Terry” Revels, 78, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at this home Monday, March 11, 2019.
Terry was born to Max and Hazel (Bloss) Jan. 24, 1941.
Terry worked at UW-L until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and spent most of his days on the river until his health declined. He enjoyed TV, jigsaw puzzles and crosswords.
Terry is survived by his sister, Judith (Revels) Webber of West Salem; daughter, Delight Rudolph of Tomah; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by eight brothers, Shelton, Stanley, John, George, Clint, Claire, Philip and Theodore; sister, Shirely (Revels) Walchak.
Arrangements made through Dickonson’s Cremation Services. There will be no visitation or services per Terance’s request.
