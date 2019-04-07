Sept. 2, 1966—Sept. 16, 2018

Residing in Chicago, Theresa was a partner with Reed Smith Law Firm, focusing her practice on high profile litigation and crisis management.

Theresa and her deceased husband, Kelsey Doe, leave behind their beloved children, Ethan and Hailey. The bereaved include parents, Susan of Onalaska and the late William H. Davis; sisters, Mary E. Servais of West Salem and Stephanie A. (Todd) Fox of Holmen; brother, Will A. Davis of Eagan, Minn.; nephews, Chad and Cole Servais; nieces, Cailey (Travis) Priem, Jenna and Taylor Thompson; as well as extended family, friends and colleagues.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery on County Road B, La Crosse. A brief reception will follow at Creekside Bar and Grill.

A celebration of Theresa’s remarkable life was held Sept. 30, 2018, in Chicago. A complete obituary can be viewed under obituaries on the website of Caring Cremations, Chicago, www.cremationcenterofchicago.com.

