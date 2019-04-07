Sept. 2, 1966—Sept. 16, 2018
Residing in Chicago, Theresa was a partner with Reed Smith Law Firm, focusing her practice on high profile litigation and crisis management.
Theresa and her deceased husband, Kelsey Doe, leave behind their beloved children, Ethan and Hailey. The bereaved include parents, Susan of Onalaska and the late William H. Davis; sisters, Mary E. Servais of West Salem and Stephanie A. (Todd) Fox of Holmen; brother, Will A. Davis of Eagan, Minn.; nephews, Chad and Cole Servais; nieces, Cailey (Travis) Priem, Jenna and Taylor Thompson; as well as extended family, friends and colleagues.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery on County Road B, La Crosse. A brief reception will follow at Creekside Bar and Grill.
A celebration of Theresa’s remarkable life was held Sept. 30, 2018, in Chicago. A complete obituary can be viewed under obituaries on the website of Caring Cremations, Chicago, www.cremationcenterofchicago.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.