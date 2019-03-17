Vickie Johnson

WEST SALEM — Vickie S. Johnson, 59, passed away at her home in West Salem Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was born June 17, 1959, to Herbert “Fritz” and Elreda (Arentz) Meyer in La Crosse.
Vickie was a 1977 graduate of Bangor High School. On Oct. 9, 1976, she married Roger Johnson and together they had two sons. Vickie’s strong desire to care for others drove her to a 38 year career as a CNA with Mulder Health Care. She displayed an unwavering love and loyalty that her family and friends always appreciated. Vickie truly enjoyed life’s simple pleasures; chatting with family and friends, playing cards, spending a day on the river with Pat and Brad, or going on a relaxing vacation. The greatest joy of Vickie’s life was spending time with her three young granddaughters.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Roger; two sons, Troy (Beth) and Jeremy (Nicole); three granddaughters, Sophia, Paige, and Gabriella; her mother, Elreda Meyer; brother, Mike (Joan) Meyer; sister, Julie (Mark) Miller; and several nieces and nephews. Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Meyer.
Family and friends are invited to a gathering at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Middle Ridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, to reminisce and share support. A memorial Mass will follow at 2 p.m. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
